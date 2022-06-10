Ukrainian Soldiers Keep Russians At Bay

IMAGE: A sandbagged building in Kramatorsk.

Most businesses are closed and many residents have evacuated the city, which once had a population of about 160,000, as the war with Russia continues to creep closer.

In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014.

Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images