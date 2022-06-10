News
Ukrainian Soldiers Keep Russians At Bay

Ukrainian Soldiers Keep Russians At Bay

By Rediff News Bureau
June 10, 2022 15:55 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires a machine gun on the front line near the town of New York, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier in a trench on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier walks near the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier fires a machine gun on the front line in the Donetsk region where battles rage between the Ukrainian and Russian armies every day. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the Donetsk region.
Russia has moved its military objectives from capturing Kyiv to capturing territory in eastern and southern Ukraine in recent weeks. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier digs a fresh trench near the front line in the Donetsk region.
Trench warfare was common during the first World War, and it seems to have returned with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers say deep dug trenches offer them some protection from the shrapnel from Russian shells relentlessly fired at their positions during the day and night. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sandbagged building in Kramatorsk.
Most businesses are closed and many residents have evacuated the city, which once had a population of about 160,000, as the war with Russia continues to creep closer.
In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014.
Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Press officer Olexii Mischenko shows a destroyed city administration building in Bashtanka in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A house on fire following a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents queue to withdraw money from an ATM in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Parts of a rocket collected by farmers after an attack on a wheat farm in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
