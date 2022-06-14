News
Rediff.com  » News » The War Machines In Ukraine

The War Machines In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
June 14, 2022 09:56 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the war machines in action in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket launcher near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers work with a rocket launcher near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian military vehicle near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Shells are seen around a tank at an Ukrainian position in the Donetsk region.
Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier loads a shell onto a tank in the Donetsk region.
Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks at grass set on fire by Russian shelling near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mechanics repair a tank at a workshop in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An armorer rebuilds a machine gun in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles are seen in a field in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the damaged Nika-Tera grain terminal in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Drawings and letters sent by children of Ukrainian soldiers serving in the trenches are pictured in the mess area of a trench in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man writes 'The last day of Russia' on a banner during an anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in central Kyiv.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
