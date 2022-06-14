The War Machines In Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of the war machines in action in Ukraine.
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket launcher near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers work with a rocket launcher near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian military vehicle near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Shells are seen around a tank at an Ukrainian position in the Donetsk region.
Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier loads a shell onto a tank in the Donetsk region.
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: A resident looks at grass set on fire by Russian shelling near Bakhmut.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Mechanics repair a tank at a workshop in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: An armorer rebuilds a machine gun in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles are seen in a field in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: A view of the damaged Nika-Tera grain terminal in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: Drawings and letters sent by children of Ukrainian soldiers serving in the trenches are pictured in the mess area of a trench in the Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: A man writes 'The last day of Russia' on a banner during an anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in central Kyiv.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com