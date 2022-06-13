Life Among Ukraine's Ruins

Please click on the images for glimpses of destruction in Dobropark, Kharkiv, Irpin.
IMAGE: The remains of a children's carousel that was destroyed stands forlornly in the grounds of Dobropark, a children's theme park on the outskirts of Kyiv. The partially damaged park will reopen next week.
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: A lion's statue stands at the entrance to the amusement building in Dobropark.
The towns around the capital were heavily damaged following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Kyiv.
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: An emptied cluster munition container is seen stuck in the ground following a military strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.
Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
IMAGE: Placards in memory of soldiers who died battling in the Donbas since 2014 are now riddled with bullet holes after the Russian invasion of Irpin.
The commuter town of Irpin was occupied and heavily damaged during the Russian invasion and the battle scarred buildings and destroyed homes are a constant reminder to its returning residents.
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Residents wait for donations of adult diapers to be passed out by volunteers in Sloviansk.
Most residents have fled Sloviansk which has no running water; those who have remained are constantly reminded that the war with Russia is inching closer by the regular sound of artillery explosions.
Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images
IMAGE: Soldiers and civilians shop for groceries at one of the city's few grocery stores still operating in Sloviansk.
In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014.
Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images
IMAGE: Residents stand in line to collect humanitarian aid at a Red Cross distribution poin, in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents collect their aid in Mykolaiv.
Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
