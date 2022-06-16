The Warriors Fighting The Russians

Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but the battle is not over yet. The American military, which constantly monitors the war in Ukraine, says the Ukrainians are fighting the Russians street by street.

IMAGE: Grizzled Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuter

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at the front line near the town of New York, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefront near New York in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers take a meal break on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Homes destroyed by Russian military strikes in the town of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A fireman tries to extinguish a fire set off by a Russian attack in Dobropillia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident looks out of a building affected in a Russian attack in Zolochiv, Lviv region. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

