Rediff.com  » News » The Warriors Fighting The Russians

The Warriors Fighting The Russians

By Rediff News Bureau
June 16, 2022 10:34 IST
Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but the battle is not over yet. The American military, which constantly monitors the war in Ukraine, says the Ukrainians are fighting the Russians street by street.

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from the War in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Grizzled Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuter

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at the front line near the town of New York, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefront near New York in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers take a meal break on the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Homes destroyed by Russian military strikes in the town of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A fireman tries to extinguish a fire set off by a Russian attack in Dobropillia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks out of a building affected in a Russian attack in Zolochiv, Lviv region. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Ukraine Bids Farewell To Its Fallen
Ukrainian Soldiers Keep Russians At Bay
The Many Faces of War in Ukraine
'Ranchi incident is a learning experience'
Face of America's Covid fight Dr Fauci tests positive
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Eyes on Indian markets as US Fed hikes interest rates
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Machines In Ukraine

Life Among Ukraine's Ruins

