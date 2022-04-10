News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Boris Met Zelenskyy in Kyiv

When Boris Met Zelenskyy in Kyiv

By Rediff News Bureau
April 10, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a move to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Boris-Volodymyr encounter.

 

IMAGE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boris Johnson chatted during their walk in central Kyiv. Photograph: All Photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Boris holds a ceramic rooster which was found among the debris of a residential building in Borodianka town.

 

IMAGE: Volodymyr and Boris walk past a check point in Kyiv.

 

IMAGE: Volodymyr and Boris at the monument to the Heavenly Hundred, Ukrainians killed during the pro-European Union mass protests in 2014.

 

IMAGE: Both leaders walk in Kyiv's Independence Square that has become a symbol of resistance against the Russian invasion.

 

IMAGE: Boris speaks to a resident of the Ukrainian capital.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME
What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME
Zelenskyy Is On The Move!
Zelenskyy Is On The Move!
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
What's got Lara smiling?
What's got Lara smiling?
Pak Parl to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
Pak Parl to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
RCB pacer Harshal bereaved, leaves bio-bubble
RCB pacer Harshal bereaved, leaves bio-bubble
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is This The War Putin Wanted?

Is This The War Putin Wanted?

Zelenskyy In The War Room

Zelenskyy In The War Room

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances