When Boris Met Zelenskyy in Kyiv

In a move to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Boris-Volodymyr encounter.

IMAGE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boris Johnson chatted during their walk in central Kyiv. Photograph: All Photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Boris holds a ceramic rooster which was found among the debris of a residential building in Borodianka town.

IMAGE: Volodymyr and Boris walk past a check point in Kyiv.

IMAGE: Volodymyr and Boris at the monument to the Heavenly Hundred, Ukrainians killed during the pro-European Union mass protests in 2014.

IMAGE: Both leaders walk in Kyiv's Independence Square that has become a symbol of resistance against the Russian invasion.

IMAGE: Boris speaks to a resident of the Ukrainian capital.

