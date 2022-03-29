Zelenskyy In The War Room

Nothing bugs Vladimir Putin's Indian fans, who extend from Soviet-era soldiers, Soviet-era diplomats and junta too ill informed to distinguish between good and evil, than the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who they diss in the same terms as their hero in the Kremlin, is still alive, still leading his nation's resistance against a vastly superior Russian army.

IMAGE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an awards ceremony for police officers in Kyiv, March 19, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy being interviewed by the media in Kyiv, March 21, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy addresses the Diet, Japan's parliament, via a video link, March 23, 2022.

Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy constantly speaks to his people, boosting their morale, March 23, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy at an awards ceremony for members of Ukraine's national guard in Kyiv, March 26, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not in picture) via video link, March 26, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy interviewed by the Russian media, March 27, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian people, March 28, 2022.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

