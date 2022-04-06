News
Rediff.com  » News » What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME

What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME

By Rediff News Bureau
April 06, 2022 14:02 IST
Ukraine alleges that Russian soldiers killed scores of civilians during its fight for and occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other cities and towns.

After Ukrainian troops recaptured Bucha from the retreating Russians last weekend, they reportedly discovered bodies of civilians lying on the streets -- some with their hands bound, some with gunshot wounds to the head.

Please click on the images to discover what happened. Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a 'deliberate massacre' as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, a town 25 km northwest of Kyiv. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Dozens of bodies have been found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A view of military equipment lying on the ground in a residential area in Bucha. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Russian soldiers's clothing seen on the street. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man holds assault rifle bullets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian armored personnel carriers on the street. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A house damaged by shelling. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian military vehicles on a Bucha street. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An overturned car next to a damaged apartment building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that he would never forget the 'horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha' and immediately called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'I am also deeply shocked by the personal testimony of rapes and sexual violence that are now emerging.' the UN secretary-general told the Security Council which was addressed for the first time by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation,' Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, told the Security Council. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry a dead body found in a basement. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian Emergency Service members collect ordnance after Russia's withdrawal from the area. Photograph: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Emergency Service member lifts a piece of ordnance lying along a street. Photograph: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An unexploded shell is seen on a road.
At the UNSC meeting, Zelenskyy after his nearly 20-minute speech asked for a video to be played that showed horrific images of corpses lying on the streets, charred bodies and pictures of mass graves across various Ukrainian cities.
Some of the dead had their hands tied behind their backs and mouths gagged, including children. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
