Is This The War Putin Wanted?

Please click on the images for glimpses of events in Bucha where the Ukrainian government says the Russian army killed hundreds of civilians.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lights a candle in a church near a mass grave in Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia's invasion and exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Ursula von der Leyen speaks with Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger look on. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucha. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters
IMAGE: A burnt car with burnt bodies inside stands by the road near Lypivka.
The sign on the car says, Corpses.
The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com