News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is This The War Putin Wanted?

Is This The War Putin Wanted?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 09, 2022 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of events in Bucha where the Ukrainian government says the Russian army killed hundreds of civilians.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lights a candle in a church near a mass grave in Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia's invasion and exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ursula von der Leyen speaks with Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger look on. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucha. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burnt car with burnt bodies inside stands by the road near Lypivka.
The sign on the car says, Corpses.
The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The Charred Cities Of Ukraine
The Charred Cities Of Ukraine
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
UP seer booked for 'rape threat'
UP seer booked for 'rape threat'
Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price
Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price
Thailand Open: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold
Thailand Open: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold
Go to India if you like it so much: Maryam to Imran
Go to India if you like it so much: Maryam to Imran
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME

What Happened In Bucha Is GRUESOME

Who Killed Ukrainians In Bucha?

Who Killed Ukrainians In Bucha?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances