What War Leaves Behind

IMAGE: Petro, 63, and his grandson Mykyta, 10, observe an unexploded rocket in their backyard in Sloboda-Kukharivska.
The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital.
As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A burnt Russian tank is seen in the woods in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A view of a destroyed house in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Raia, 69, stands by her destroyed house in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A shopping centre destroyed by shelling in Odesa. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko /Reuters
IMAGE: Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in the Saltivka neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
IMAGE: Damaged cars are pictured on the debris of a damaged residential building in the Saltivka neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
IMAGE: A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cross depicting his tomb is seen at a checkpoint outside Dnipro. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters
IMAGE: The remains of a Russian T-90M Proryv main battle tank is seen near the village of Staryi Saltiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier patrols an area in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com