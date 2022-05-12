What War Leaves Behind

IMAGE: Petro, 63, and his grandson Mykyta, 10, observe an unexploded rocket in their backyard in Sloboda-Kukharivska.

The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital.

As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images