What War Leaves Behind

What War Leaves Behind

By Rediff News Bureau
May 12, 2022 11:54 IST
Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from Russia's attack on Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Petro, 63, and his grandson Mykyta, 10, observe an unexploded rocket in their backyard in Sloboda-Kukharivska.
The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital.
As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A burnt Russian tank is seen in the woods in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A view of a destroyed house in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Raia, 69, stands by her destroyed house in Sloboda-Kukharivska. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A shopping centre destroyed by shelling in Odesa. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko /Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in the Saltivka neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged cars are pictured on the debris of a damaged residential building in the Saltivka neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cross depicting his tomb is seen at a checkpoint outside Dnipro. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a Russian T-90M Proryv main battle tank is seen near the village of Staryi Saltiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier patrols an area in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
