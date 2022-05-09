News
War Is Not Child's Play

War Is Not Child's Play

By Rediff News Bureau
May 09, 2022 10:01 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from the War in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A child stands on a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mikhail Palinchak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Activists and authors carry away the sculpture dedicated to Vladimir Putin, called 'Shoot Yourself!' in Kyiv.
Following Russia's retreat from areas around the Ukrainian capital, signs of normal life have returned to Kyiv, with residents taking advantage of shortened curfew hours, businesses reopening, and foreign countries promising to return their diplomats. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A worker is seen at a construction site of a new bridge, in Stoyanka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Volunteers thread strips of waste material onto a framework to make camouflage netting for the Ukrainian army in Lviv, which has served as a stopover and shelter for millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier mans a fighting position near the frontline in Zelenodolsk.
Ukrainian forces exchanged fire with Russian troops in Kherson Oblast, which fell to Russia shortly after the February 24 invasion, as the Russian military sought to create an overland corridor from Crimea to separatist-held areas in the east. Most of Kherson Oblast remains Russian occupied. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier adjusts a solar charging panel in Zelenodolsk. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier splits wood in Zelenodolsk. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry supplies to frontline positions in Zelenodolsk. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks into an underground bunker in Zelenodolsk. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks through an underground bunker in Zelenodolsk. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Employees remove the statue of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda after a Russian bombing hit the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum, in Skovorodynivka village near Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier inside a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire the howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Bezimenne in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
