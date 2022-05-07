News
Rediff.com  » News » The Brutal Battle for Mariupol

The Brutal Battle for Mariupol

By Rediff News Bureau
May 07, 2022 12:45 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the battle for Mariupol.

IMAGE: Destroyed trams in Mariupol where Russian forces and a small band of Ukrainian fighters are battling for control of the southern port city. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops fire from a tank near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where the Ukrainian fighters are based. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier atop an armoured personnel carrier during fighting near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops take up positions near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier atop a tank during fighting near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry combat vehicle during fighting near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian military helicopter at an airfield in the town of Hostomel in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier poses next to a destroyed Russian tank in Malaya Rohan village near Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed military vehicles in Hostomel. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed military vehicles at an airfield in Hostomel. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destruction in Hostomel. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers sew uniforms and material for flak jackets at a military clothing factory in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
The private business, which had previously manufactured clothing brands sold throughout Europe, was refitted after the Russian invasion to produce military products.
The central Ukrainian city and district of Kryvyi Rih, known as an industrial centre and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, lies less than 70 km north of Russian-occupied areas in nearby Kherson Oblast, where invading Russian forces have sought to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
