The Brutal Battle for Mariupol

IMAGE: Workers sew uniforms and material for flak jackets at a military clothing factory in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

The private business, which had previously manufactured clothing brands sold throughout Europe, was refitted after the Russian invasion to produce military products.

The central Ukrainian city and district of Kryvyi Rih, known as an industrial centre and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, lies less than 70 km north of Russian-occupied areas in nearby Kherson Oblast, where invading Russian forces have sought to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images