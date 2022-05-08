Russians Target Ukraine's Granaries

Ukraine government officials have accused Russian forces of destroying grain storage facilities in the country. Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukrainian warehouses and unable to move out due to Vladimir Putin's War.

Ukraine was the world's fourth largest exporter of maize (corn) in the 2020-2021 season and the number six wheat exporter, according to International Grains Council data.

Please click on the images for glimpses from the war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Government officials and Ukrainian soldiers inspect a wheat grain warehouse on May 6, 2022, which was earlier shelled by Russian forces, near the frontline of Kherson Oblast in Novovorontsovka.

Russia has been accused of targeting food storage sites in frontline areas and generally degrading Ukraine's wheat production, potentially causing a global shortage.

The region's provincial capital, Kherson, fell to Russia shortly after the February 24, 2022 invasion as Russia sought to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man cleans up debris from a residential apartment block damaged on May 5, 2022 by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk.

The city has been a target of missile strikes as Russia focuses on gaining ground in Ukraine's Donbas region.

A majority of Kramatorsk's civilian residents have fled the war, and those who remain struggle to find food and fuel. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: People walk past a large missile crater in front of a residential apartment block damaged on May 5, 2022 before by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: 64-year-old Serhii works to clean debris his apartment in Kramatorsk that was damaged when a Russian missile struck outside the residential building on May 5, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kateryna Golovachuk, 65, shows her house that, according to her, was damaged by shelling in Novotavrycheske village, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: Valentyna Zarutskaya passes by a crater near houses that, according to her, was damaged by Russian shelling in Novotavrycheske village, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman writes the name of local residents killed in Irpin during the Russian forces's occupation of areas near Kyiv. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents climb on top of a destroyed Russian tank near Irpin. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident poses for a picture on top of a destroyed Russian tank near Irpin. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles near Novoazovsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops near Novoazovsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

MAGE: A pro-Russian soldier stands next to an armoured vehicle in Bezimenne village in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

