What You Do When A Russian Tank Attacks

IMAGE: Ukrainian military medics treat soldiers suffering from minor injuries and concussions sustained during fighting in Popasna at a frontline field hospital.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has now largely focused on the country's Donbas region, an area that includes two self-declared republics that Russia has supported since 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his May 9th address commemorating Russia's World War II victory, did not signal an escalation of his war aims, but made several references to the Donbas region, saying that Russian forces there were 'defending the Motherland.' Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images