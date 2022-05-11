What You Do When A Russian Tank Attacks

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from Putin's War.
IMAGE: In this aerial view, Ukrainian infantrymen take part in a training exercise with tanks near Kryvyi Rih.
Infantry soldiers learn scenarios to survive when potentially confronted with a Russian tank closing in at close range.
The frontline with Russian troops lies only 70 km to the south in Kherson Oblast, most of which is controlled by Russia. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: In this aerial view, a Ukrainian infantryman throws a water bottle substitute for a grenade after being driven over by a tank during a training exercise. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian tank crews trains with the infantry. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian military medics treat soldiers suffering from minor injuries and concussions sustained during fighting in Popasna at a frontline field hospital.
Russia's assault on Ukraine has now largely focused on the country's Donbas region, an area that includes two self-declared republics that Russia has supported since 2014.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his May 9th address commemorating Russia's World War II victory, did not signal an escalation of his war aims, but made several references to the Donbas region, saying that Russian forces there were 'defending the Motherland.' Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: Military medics transport a wounded soldier after treatment at a frontline field hospital. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier puts a shell into a mortar at unknown location. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires the mortar. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Kalashnikov assault rifle belonging to Ukrainian soldiers. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com