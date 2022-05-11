News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What You Do When A Russian Tank Attacks

What You Do When A Russian Tank Attacks

By Rediff News Bureau
May 11, 2022 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from Putin's War.

 

IMAGE: In this aerial view, Ukrainian infantrymen take part in a training exercise with tanks near Kryvyi Rih.
Infantry soldiers learn scenarios to survive when potentially confronted with a Russian tank closing in at close range.
The frontline with Russian troops lies only 70 km to the south in Kherson Oblast, most of which is controlled by Russia. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In this aerial view, a Ukrainian infantryman throws a water bottle substitute for a grenade after being driven over by a tank during a training exercise. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Infantry soldiers learned scenarios to survive when confronted with a Russian tank closing in at close range. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian tank crews trains with the infantry. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian military medics treat soldiers suffering from minor injuries and concussions sustained during fighting in Popasna at a frontline field hospital.
Russia's assault on Ukraine has now largely focused on the country's Donbas region, an area that includes two self-declared republics that Russia has supported since 2014.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his May 9th address commemorating Russia's World War II victory, did not signal an escalation of his war aims, but made several references to the Donbas region, saying that Russian forces there were 'defending the Motherland.' Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Military medics transport a wounded soldier after treatment at a frontline field hospital. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier puts a shell into a mortar at unknown location. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires the mortar. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Kalashnikov assault rifle belonging to Ukrainian soldiers. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine: 'India remained cold-blooded and rational'
Ukraine: 'India remained cold-blooded and rational'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Ukraine war hits IAF plan to upgrade Su-30 aircraft
Ukraine war hits IAF plan to upgrade Su-30 aircraft
This deal will see the single-biggest outflow of FDI
This deal will see the single-biggest outflow of FDI
Like Kareena's Summer Fashion?
Like Kareena's Summer Fashion?
Yeh Hai India: Baby Berths on Railways
Yeh Hai India: Baby Berths on Railways
Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!
Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

World's Largest Plane Lies In Ruins

World's Largest Plane Lies In Ruins

War Is Not Child's Play

War Is Not Child's Play

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances