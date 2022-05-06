The Carnage Continues In Ukraine...

IMAGE: An electricity substation shows the signs of damage the morning after a rocket strike the previous evening in Lviv.

At around 8:30 pm local time on May 3, a series of rocket strikes hit targets across Lviv, with columns of smoke filling the sky over the city.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the social media service Telegram that multiple power substations have been damaged by missile strikes, injuring at least two people, with some parts of the city experiencing power outages. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images