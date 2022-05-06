The Carnage Continues In Ukraine...

Please click on the images for glimpses of the wreckage and destruction caused by Putin's war in Ukraine.
IMAGE: An aerial view shows a destroyed apartment building in Borodianka.
The communities north of Kyiv were square in the path of Russia's devastating but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital with forces deployed from Belarus, a Russian ally. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A woman walks by the damaged St Godmothers Cover Church in Malyn. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Smoke rises above a burning oil storage on the outskirts of Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: An electricity substation shows the signs of damage the morning after a rocket strike the previous evening in Lviv.
At around 8:30 pm local time on May 3, a series of rocket strikes hit targets across Lviv, with columns of smoke filling the sky over the city.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the social media service Telegram that multiple power substations have been damaged by missile strikes, injuring at least two people, with some parts of the city experiencing power outages. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images
IMAGE: Oleksiy Sokolyuk, 50, recounts how his house in Irpin was destroyed by shelling, the first on March 5, and the second on March 17. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
A man fixes the gas station price board that was damaged by gunfire in Bucha.
Ukraine is struggling to meet demand for automotive fuel after the Russian invasion, which damaged its fuel infrastructure while also causing a global spike in fuel prices. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces take part in demining training, north of Zhytomyr region. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces being taught demining. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces take part in a demining training session. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com