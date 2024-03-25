News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Kangana said after getting BJP ticket

What Kangana said after getting BJP ticket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 25, 2024 08:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, who were named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, expressed happiness and gratitude to the political party for nominating them for the upcoming elections.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Ranaut will contest on a ticket for the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, her birthplace, Govil has been fielded by the party from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

The news of Ranaut taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

 

Ranaut, a four-time National Award winner known for films such as Fashion, Queen, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said she is elated to officially join the BJP and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant.

'My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency),' said Ranaut, who has been a vocal supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks,' the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In 2022, Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

Govil, best known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's classic TV serial Ramayan, thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with such a big responsibility.

'Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public. Jai Shri Ram @narendramodi @BJP4India @BJP4UP,' the 66-year-old actor, who essayed PM Modi in the recently released film Article 370, wrote in an X post.

Govil along with singer Anuradha Paudwal recently joined the BJP.

Ranaut, Govil and Paudwal were some of the several film personalities who attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Only I get paid like male actors'
'Only I get paid like male actors'
Kangana Gets Gorgeous... and Poetic!
Kangana Gets Gorgeous... and Poetic!
Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate
Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians
Tulips, Tulips Everywhere!
Tulips, Tulips Everywhere!
Kejriwal will continue to issue orders from jail: AAP
Kejriwal will continue to issue orders from jail: AAP
To Win 370 Seats BJP Needs Strike Rate...
To Win 370 Seats BJP Needs Strike Rate...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...

Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances