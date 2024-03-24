News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's 5th list: Kangana Ranaut fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

BJP's 5th list: Kangana Ranaut fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 24, 2024 22:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019.

 

The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit.

Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency.

Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Only I get paid like male actors'
'Only I get paid like male actors'
Kangana Gets Gorgeous... and Poetic!
Kangana Gets Gorgeous... and Poetic!
Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate
Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate
IPL PIX: Bumrah helps MI restrict GT to 168/6
IPL PIX: Bumrah helps MI restrict GT to 168/6
Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, gets ticket
Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, gets ticket
Cong drops candidate over links with Jaipur Dialogue
Cong drops candidate over links with Jaipur Dialogue
ED to probe how Kejriwal issued order from custody
ED to probe how Kejriwal issued order from custody
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...

Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances