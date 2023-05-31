'Most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours...'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/ Priyanka Chopra /Instagram

Move aside Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut seems to have a brand new A-lister to tweet about.

The actor tagged a 2022 interview of Priyanka Chopra's on her Instagram feed and added some shocking comments to it.

In the video clip, PeeCee says, 'I did think that I was dark-skinned. I did think that I was not pretty enough. I did think that I would have to work a lot harder even though I was probably a little bit more talented than my co-actors who were lighter-skinned. I thought that was right because it was so normalised.

'I think, as I grew up, I saw things in my career that I didn’t even know were right or wrong and I had to be educated and learn along the way.

'I have never had pay parity in Bollywood. I have done almost 60 movies there, but I have never got paid the same amount as my male co-actor. I would get paid about 10 per cent of my male co-actor. It is substantially large and so many girls still deal with that.'

'It's true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms. I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for...' Kangana Ranaut declared.

'I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people... and then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha...

'In the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else... and they have no one else to blame at least now.'