News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate

Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 03, 2023 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How did Bollywood spend the weekend? Let's find out.

Kangana Ranaut hosted a success party for her production, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and streams on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

 

Avneet Kaur: 'Can't get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for #TikuWedsSheru topping international charts every day. Still standing at #1 in india and #8 globally.

'While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir.

'Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.'

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'What excited me about Sheru is that he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.'

 

Vicky Kaushal wraps up Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which also stars Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk.

 

Tripti Dimri is in the mood to party.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended the wrap-up party too.

 

The Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha twin in yellow.

 

Vidya Balan promotes Neeyat, a murder mystery directed and co-written by Anu Menon, who last collaborated with Vidhya on the 2020 film, Shakuntala Devi.

 

Prajakta Koli also stars in Neeyat, which releases on July 7.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Urvashi Visits Paris And...
Urvashi Visits Paris And...
Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder
Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu
ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction
'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction
'I'll be Neeraj Chopra's rival by next season'
'I'll be Neeraj Chopra's rival by next season'
Sensex ends above historic 65K; Nifty settles @ 19,322
Sensex ends above historic 65K; Nifty settles @ 19,322

More like this

Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...

Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...

Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'

Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances