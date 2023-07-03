Kangana Has Reason To Celebrate

How did Bollywood spend the weekend? Let's find out.

Kangana Ranaut hosted a success party for her production, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and streams on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Avneet Kaur: 'Can't get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for #TikuWedsSheru topping international charts every day. Still standing at #1 in india and #8 globally.

'While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir.

'Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'What excited me about Sheru is that he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.'

Vicky Kaushal wraps up Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which also stars Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk.

Tripti Dimri is in the mood to party.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended the wrap-up party too.

The Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha twin in yellow.

Vidya Balan promotes Neeyat, a murder mystery directed and co-written by Anu Menon, who last collaborated with Vidhya on the 2020 film, Shakuntala Devi.

Prajakta Koli also stars in Neeyat, which releases on July 7.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar