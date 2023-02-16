What Earthquakes Do To Buildings

At last count, 36,000 people had died in the February 6, 2023 earthquakes.
The toll may rise further as many are still buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Entire areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria have been levelled to the ground, and poor construction has been blamed for the collapse of these buildings.
Several building contractors have been arrested in Turkey for ignoring building codes.
The following images are a wake up call for India's real estate industry to adhere to building codes and construct quake-resistant buildings.
CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.
