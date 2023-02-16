News
Rediff.com  » News » What Earthquakes Do To Buildings

What Earthquakes Do To Buildings

By REDIFF NEWS
February 16, 2023 09:05 IST
At last count, 36,000 people had died in the February 6, 2023 earthquakes.

The toll may rise further as many are still buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Entire areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria have been levelled to the ground, and poor construction has been blamed for the collapse of these buildings.

Several building contractors have been arrested in Turkey for ignoring building codes.

The following images are a wake up call for India's real estate industry to adhere to building codes and construct quake-resistant buildings.

 

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Nurdagi. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Collapsed buildings in Hatay. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Another destroyed building in Nurdagi. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the scene of collapsed buildings in Hatay. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Nurdagi. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Another destroyed building in Nurdagi. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A collapsed building in Hatay. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Nurdagi. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

