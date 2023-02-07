News
Rediff.com  » News » Is There Life In The Rubble?

Is There Life In The Rubble?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 07, 2023 12:39 IST
Four separate earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday in Turkey and Syria left over 4,000 people dead and nearly 15,000 people injured.

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers listen carefully for signs of life in a collapsed building in Iskenderun. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sevgi Demirkan is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded earthquake survivors wait to be treated at a field hospital in Iskenderun. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An earthquake survivor is assisted by health workers to a hospital in Iskenderun. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wounded earthquake survivors wait to be treated at the entrance of a hospital in Iskenderun. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A rescue team at the site of a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photograph: Sertac Kayar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand together after evacuating their homes in Aleppo, Syria. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers prepare mattresses at a temporary shelter inside a sports centre in the rebel-held town of Azaz, Syria. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Greek air force C-130, carrying members of a disaster response unit, ready to fly to Turkey to help in the aftermath of an earthquake, at the military airport of Elefsina, Greece. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Turkish residents in Berlin, which has likely the world's largest Turkish community outside Turkey, bring bags and boxes with warm clothes and other goods to a Turkish nursing service in Berlin. Photograph: Rachel More/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers of International Search and Rescue Germany board a plane on their way to help find survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
