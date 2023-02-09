Yigit Cakmak Is Rescued Alive After 52 Hours!

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade.

The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the fatalities in Turkey alone have passed 8,500.

According to aid organisations and rescuers, fatalities is expected to rise as many people are still buried beneath the wreckage.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Rescue workers hand over Yigit Cakmak, an 8-year-old survivor, to his uncle at the site of a collapsed building 52 hours after the earthquake struck. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

IMAGE: Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the scene of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

IMAGE: People wait outside their ruined building as rescue teams continue their work in Elbistan. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

IMAGE: People sit next to rubble at the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: People sit next to the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

IMAGE: Women with the body of a relative kept at a stadium in Kahramanmaras. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers try to recover a victim from the rubble. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A surivivor weeps. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: People, who were rescued from under the rubble, receive medical attention. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives surround a truck carrying the bodies of Syrians killed in the earthquake on their arrival at the Cilvegozu border gate. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: The rubble of a collapsed building. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: It is bitterly cold and people gather around a bonfire as they stay overnight next to damaged buildings. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to receive aid. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com