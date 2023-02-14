News
Rediff.com  » News » The Joy Of Seeing Mother Alive

The Joy Of Seeing Mother Alive

By REDIFF NEWS
February 14, 2023 14:44 IST
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Saadet Sendag's son reacts as his mother is rescued after 177 hours at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Coal miners work on a collapsed building to find a earthquake victim in Islahiye, Turkey. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Greek Orthodox St George Church in Tokacli village partly destroyed by the earthquake. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Destroyed cars are seen near a collapsed building. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People mourn their relatives who lost their lives in the earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A derailed passenger train is lifted by a crane to be placed on the railway tracks in Islahiye, Turkey. Photograph: Mert Ozkan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue dogs sleep near a damaged building. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tents at an internal displacement camp at the Samandag stadium in Samandag, Turkey. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People queue to receive food and supplies. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Abu Abed al-Khalek stands near the rubble of his partially collapsed house in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People search under the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-held town of Harem, Syria. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children sit next to Abdelrahman Ghilan's car with its tented extension after his house partially collapsed. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
