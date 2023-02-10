News
Do You Know This Family?

Do You Know This Family?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 10, 2023 16:53 IST
21,051 dead is the latest toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, and expected to still rise.

IMAGE: A rescue worker shows a family photograph to identify a victim found dead in a collapsed building. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman tries to locate either family or belongings in the rubble. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People mourn in front of a collapsed building. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People wait for news of loved ones, believed to be trapped under a collapsed building. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A section of the earthquake damaged D420 road in Demirkopru. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Survivors wait with body bags outside the Elbistan State Hospital. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Volunteers deliver water supply to residents. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A partially collapsed building in Pazarcik. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands amid the rubble. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People warm themselves around a fire. The bitter cold has not made life any easier for the survivors. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand amid the rubble. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A survivor carries belongings salvaged from his destroyed home. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Algerian rescue team search for survivors at the site of a damaged building. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

