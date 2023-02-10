20-Day-Old Baby Survives Earthquake

More then 21,000 people have been reported dead and more then 60,000 injured after the multiple earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The Indian government has dispatched search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material.

Bitterly cold weather conditions have added to the difficulties encountered by rescue teams to find survivors.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Rescuers hold Kerem Agirtas, a 20-day-old survivor who was pulled from under the rubble in Hatay. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: A child sits in a shopping cart at the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Murad Muhiddin carries the body of his 2-year-old-son Vail, a victim of a collapsed building. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man tends his wounded son as they wait for an ambulance. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

IMAGE: Locals and rescue volunteers retrieve a body during rescue operations in Elbistan. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a victim at the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Local people and rescue volunteers carry a body covered with a blanket during rescue operations. Photograph: Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Medical workers push a hospital bed with an injured person. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

IMAGE: Abdulalim Muaini receives medical attention after he was rescued. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: The body of a victim is carried out by rescuers. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue dogs of the German International Search and Rescue team, covered in blankets rest as search and rescue operations continue. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: A health worker checks on Mohamed, an injured Syrian man, as he lies on a hospital bed in Aleppo, Syria. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com