Rediff.com  » News » What An Earthquake Can Do

What An Earthquake Can Do

By REDIFF NEWS
January 04, 2024 11:54 IST
Glimpses from around the world on January 3, 2024.

 

IMAGE: A collapsed building in Wajima in the aftermath of the earthquake in Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt buildings along Asaichi-dori street in Wajima, which burned in a fire following the earthquake. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car stuck in a road cracked open by the earthquake, near Anamizu, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Muslim woman prays in the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A dog smells Pope Francis' foot as he meets the faithful during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The pooch appears overawed by the papal audience. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
