Eknath Shinde Rouses Support For Son

With two phases of voting already completed, political parties are busy with filing nominations, addressing roadshows and undertaking hectic campaigns for the constituencies that will vote this month.
IMAGE: Dr Shrikant Shinde, the sitting MP and the Shiv Sena candidate for the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, files his nomination accompanied by his grandfather Shambhaji Shinde, father Eknath Shinde, who broke away from the parent party in June 2022, mother Lata Shinde and wife Vrushali Shinde at the Thane collector's office. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Dr Shinde and his father during a road show preceding his filing the nomination. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the Shindes -- father, son and grandson Rudransh -- on the roadshow. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Devendra Fadnavis played a pivotal role in convincing Eknath Shinde to break away from Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Dr Shrikant Shinde, 37, trained as an orthopaedic surgeon and won the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: The Shindes with Shivsena supporters in Thane. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Raj Thackeray has pledged his support to the Mahayuti -- the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- for the Lok Sabha election. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Despite the turnout at the Shinde roadshow, here and below, political observers believe the Marathi Manoos' sympathy lies with Uddhav Thackeray who they perceive as having betrayed by Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Vrushali Shinde, Dr Shinde's wife, at the roadshow. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a roadshow in Manipuri, the Samajwadi Party stronghold. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The crowds who gathered to hear Yogi in Manipuri, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A fish-eye view of the Yogi roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, the party candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, files his nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Omar arrives to file his nomination, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Omar interacts with a child on his arrival to file his nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Omar with National Conference and Congress flags. The Congress is backing the National Conference in Kashmir this election. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: National Conference supporters gather to hear Omar speak before he filed his nomination in Baramulla, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: If he wins the election, Omar will return to the Lok Sabha after 15 years -- he won the 2004 election and didn't contest the 2009, 2014 or 2019 general elections. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik files his nomination from the Kantabanji assembly seat in Balangir. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Naveenbabu is contesting the assembly elections from the Kantabanji and Hinjili assembly seats. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Naveenbabu on his way to file his nomination in Balangir. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: BJD supporters at a rally before Naveenbabu (unseen) filed his nomination in Balangir. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the BJP's Saran Lok Sabha candidate, files his nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rudy was accompanied by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who headed the party in the pre-Modi-Shah era. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, Rudy, party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and others at a rally in Saran. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Saran. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan pays tribute to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan at his home in Patna ahead of filing nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Hajipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Chirag Paswan with his mother Reena Paswan before filing his nomination, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Chirag Paswan prays before filing his nomination, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
