Rediff.com  » News » A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake

A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2024 10:54 IST
Parts of the Dal Lake froze as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Shikaras found it difficult to navigate the Dal Lake as a thin layer of ice had formed over its surface.

This intense cold period in the Kashmir Valley may last until January 31.

 

IMAGE: Tourists take a shikara ride on the Dal Lake as the temperature drops to minus 4.8 degrees in Srinagar on Tuesday. All photographs: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man rows a boat on the Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: A man throws a thin sheet of ice into the Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: Tourists take a shikara ride on the Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: Shikaras anchored on the frozen Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: A view of the frozen Dal Lake, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A man walks in a snow-covered park in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: A thin sheet of snow envelops Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
