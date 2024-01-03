A Shikhara Ride On Frozen Dal Lake

Parts of the Dal Lake froze as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Shikaras found it difficult to navigate the Dal Lake as a thin layer of ice had formed over its surface.

This intense cold period in the Kashmir Valley may last until January 31.

IMAGE: Tourists take a shikara ride on the Dal Lake as the temperature drops to minus 4.8 degrees in Srinagar on Tuesday. All photographs: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man rows a boat on the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A man throws a thin sheet of ice into the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Tourists take a shikara ride on the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Shikaras anchored on the frozen Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A view of the frozen Dal Lake, here and below.

IMAGE: A man walks in a snow-covered park in Srinagar.

IMAGE: A thin sheet of snow envelops Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com