Bringing In 2024 Around The World

How 2024 arrived the world over.

IMAGE: Ladies leap in the air on the last day of 2023 in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mumbaikars watch the last sunset of the 2023 from a beach in the city. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Vendors selling balloons and coloured lights wait for customers at a promenade on New Year's Eve in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A Surya Namaskar to welcome 2024 at the Sun Temple in Modhera village near Ahmedabad, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, January 1, 2024, to celebrate the New Year. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2024 with fireworks at the Taipei 101 Tower in Taipei, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Children blow horns during New Year celebrations in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 31, 2023. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

IMAGE: Artistes at the New Year celebrations at Shougang Park in Beijing, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry an illuminated mikoshi or portable shrine during a countdown event to celebrating the new year in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over Marina Bay in Singapore January 1, 2024, during the New Year celebrations. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman wears 2024 glasses during New Year's countdown at Kuala Lumpur, December 31, 2023. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: People celebrate New Year's Eve in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Antara FotoBasri Marzuki/via /Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke caused by fireworks billows from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks illuminate the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, January 1, 2024, during New Year's Eve celebrations. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

IMAGE: Revellers gather in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City, December 31, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: '2024' is projected onto the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the entry into the Olympic year during New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, January 1, 2024. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project during New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia, December 31, 2023. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of fireworks over the Big Ben and London Eye in London, Britain, January 1, 2024, to mark New Year celebrations. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: Traditional dancers perform during a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2023. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com