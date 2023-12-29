Whose Birthday Is Eiffel Tower Celebrating?

The Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, commemorated the 100th anniversary of the death of its architect, Gustave Eiffel, with a show of lights and music.

Some glimpses from the event:

Photograph: Kind courtesy La tour Eiffel/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Canitrot/X

Photograph: Michael Canitrot/X

Photograph: Michael Canitrot/X

Photograph: La tour Eiffel/X

Photograph: La tour Eiffel/X

Photograph: La tour Eiffel/X

IMAGE: Pianist Yann Dulche performs. Photograph: Kind courtesy yanndulche.com

Photograph: yanndulche.com

IMAGE: Mezzo-soprano singer Yana Mann records for the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yana Mann/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com