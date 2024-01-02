The Battle Of Eggs!

Glimpses of revellers battling each other with flour and eggs during the Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, last week.
A bicentennial fiesta celebrated by the Spaniards as a part of 'Day of the Innocents' (the day on which Herod the king of Judea, had ordered the execution of male children aged two years and below in Bethlehem).
The revellers dress in military uniform and then riot with flour and eggs.
