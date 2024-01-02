News
Rediff.com  » News » The Battle Of Eggs!

The Battle Of Eggs!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 02, 2024 10:55 IST
Glimpses of revellers battling each other with flour and eggs during the Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, last week.

A bicentennial fiesta celebrated by the Spaniards as a part of 'Day of the Innocents' (the day on which Herod the king of Judea, had ordered the execution of male children aged two years and below in Bethlehem).

The revellers dress in military uniform and then riot with flour and eggs.

 

IMAGE: Revellers throw flour as the eggs fly. All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A reveller carries a crate of eggs to be thrown.

IMAGE: The eggs get smashed on the revellers.

IMAGE: And it's a dunk smash.

IMAGE: Nah! I'll throw one piece at a time.

IMAGE: Hey! Is that retired Captain America?

IMAGE: And here comes the lob of eggs!

IMAGE: Flour and eggs are not all; revellers also use firecrackers to participate in the festival.

IMAGE: And yes, a smoke bomb too.

IMAGE: A reveller ready for battle.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
