India Welcomes 2024!

Glimpses of how Indians celebrated the arrival of 2024.

IMAGE: Children pose for a photo with colorful banners of 'Hello 2024' in Ranchi on New Year's Eve. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A New Year 2024 mural in Chennai.

IMAGE: Ladies pose with their faces and hands painted with slogans as they welcome 2024 in Amritsar.

IMAGE: Ladies pose for a photograph in Patna while holding the '2024' sign on New Year's Eve.

IMAGE: Limca Book record holder Dharmender Agarwal writes 'Welcome 2024' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Golgappa, Bikaner.

IMAGE: Security personnel decorate the entrance gate of the Gulmarg gondola cable car ropeway on New Year's Eve.

IMAGE: People take selfies in New Delhi on New Year's Eve.

IMAGE: Ladies enjoy New Year's Eve in Varanasi.

IMAGE: Children pose with the 'Goodbye 2023, Welcome 2024' sign on New Year's Eve in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A huge crowd gathers at Khandgiri and Udayagiri in Bhubaneshwar to celebrate the last day of the year.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com