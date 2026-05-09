Gorakhpur Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Music, Food; One Dead

A wedding celebration in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, descended into chaos and tragedy after a violent clash erupted over disagreements about DJ music and food, leaving one dead and another injured.

Key Points A wedding celebration in Gorakhpur turned violent due to a dispute over DJ music and food.

The clash between the bride's and groom's families resulted in one death and one injury.

The incident occurred at a marriage hall under the Shahpur Police Station limits.

Police have arrested seven people based on CCTV footage from the venue.

The dispute escalated from an argument over songs to a complaint about not being served chicken.

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradersh's Gorakhpur ended in a tragedy after a dispute over DJ music and food sparked a violent clash between members of the bride's and groom's families, leaving one dead and another injured, police said.

The incident occurred at a marriage hall under the limits of Shahpur Police Station during the wedding ceremony of a municipal corporation employee's daughter.

Wedding Dispute Escalates to Violence

According to police and eyewitnesses, tension began after an argument broke out over songs being played at the wedding. The situation escalated further during dinner when a 'baraati' allegedly objected to not being served a chicken leg piece.

Soon after, members from both sides allegedly began pelting stones and attacking each other with belts, bamboo sticks and swords, creating panic inside the venue.

Guests were seen running for safety amid the chaos.

Fatal Injuries and Police Investigation

During the clash, Sumit (25), a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Shahpur, sustained serious injuries and later died during treatment at a hospital.

Another youth, identified as Nepali, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Family members said Sumit had got married only three months ago and worked at a mobile phone shop to support his family.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's family and arrested seven persons on the basis of CCTV footage collected from the venue.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and no deep external injury marks were found.

Further legal action is being taken on the basis of the postmortem findings and other evidence, he added.