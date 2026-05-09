HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gorakhpur Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Music, Food; One Dead

Gorakhpur Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Music, Food; One Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 19:00 IST

A wedding celebration in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, descended into chaos and tragedy after a violent clash erupted over disagreements about DJ music and food, leaving one dead and another injured.

Key Points

  • A wedding celebration in Gorakhpur turned violent due to a dispute over DJ music and food.
  • The clash between the bride's and groom's families resulted in one death and one injury.
  • The incident occurred at a marriage hall under the Shahpur Police Station limits.
  • Police have arrested seven people based on CCTV footage from the venue.
  • The dispute escalated from an argument over songs to a complaint about not being served chicken.

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradersh's Gorakhpur ended in a tragedy after a dispute over DJ music and food sparked a violent clash between members of the bride's and groom's families, leaving one dead and another injured, police said.

The incident occurred at a marriage hall under the limits of Shahpur Police Station during the wedding ceremony of a municipal corporation employee's daughter.

 

Wedding Dispute Escalates to Violence

According to police and eyewitnesses, tension began after an argument broke out over songs being played at the wedding. The situation escalated further during dinner when a 'baraati' allegedly objected to not being served a chicken leg piece.

Soon after, members from both sides allegedly began pelting stones and attacking each other with belts, bamboo sticks and swords, creating panic inside the venue.

Guests were seen running for safety amid the chaos.

Fatal Injuries and Police Investigation

During the clash, Sumit (25), a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Shahpur, sustained serious injuries and later died during treatment at a hospital.

Another youth, identified as Nepali, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Family members said Sumit had got married only three months ago and worked at a mobile phone shop to support his family.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's family and arrested seven persons on the basis of CCTV footage collected from the venue.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and no deep external injury marks were found.

Further legal action is being taken on the basis of the postmortem findings and other evidence, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Wedding Turns Sour After Dispute Over Music
UP Wedding Turns Sour After Dispute Over Music
Wedding Procession Clash In UP Village Turns Deadly
Wedding Procession Clash In UP Village Turns Deadly
DJ refuses to play music late at night, father shot dead
DJ refuses to play music late at night, father shot dead
Gwalior Wedding Marred by Violence Over Alcohol Dispute
Gwalior Wedding Marred by Violence Over Alcohol Dispute
Gorakhpur Man Killed in Family Row: Wife and Son Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-In ceremony as WB CM0:56

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's...

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As BJP's First Bengal Chief Minister0:54

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As BJP's First Bengal Chief...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO