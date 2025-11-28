DJ refuses to play music late at night, father shot dead

The father of a DJ was shot dead following a dispute over interruption of music at a wedding function in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay

According to police, the incident took place late on Thursday in Shahpura village under Atrauli police station limits where Tikaram's daughter was to be married to one Vikas.

Amit, son of Puttillal, was acting as the DJ (disc jockey) for the ceremonies.

Around 12 am, Amit switched off the music. Police said the groom's brother-in-law Akash Gautam and his elder brother, Akhilesh Gautam, asked him to resume the music.

When Amit refused to operate the music system late at night, the two allegedly began arguing with him and pushed him.

Sensing an escalating, Amit called his father Puttillal and brother Ashish. When they arrived and tried to pacify the men, another round of heated arguments began, a senior police officer said.

During the altercation, Akash, 'on the instructions of his brother Akhilesh', allegedly pulled out a gun from his waist and fired at Puttillal while hurling abuses.

The bullet hit Puttillal, who collapsed on the ground, and both Akash and Akhilesh fled the scene, the officer added.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "The severely injured Puttillal was rushed to the Community Health Centre and later referred to Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries."

On Amit's complaint, a case of murder has been registered against both accused and efforts are on to arrest them, he added.