UP Wedding Turns Sour After Dispute Over Music

A joyous wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh descended into chaos when a dispute over music selection escalated, resulting in a shooting and the abrupt cancellation of the ceremony.

Key Points A wedding celebration in Nagla Bhim village, Uttar Pradesh, was disrupted by a violent dispute over song choices.

The bride's cousin was shot in the chest during the argument between the bride's and groom's families.

The family refused to proceed with the wedding after the shooting incident.

Police have registered a case against four people and have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting.

A wedding celebration here in Nagla Bhim village erupted into chaos over what songs get played with the bride's cousin shot in the chest, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the village under Marhara Police Station jurisdiction at the wedding of Aarti, daughter of Charan Singh.

Music Dispute Sparks Violence

According to police, a row broke out between the bride's side and the groom's relatives, who had come with a 'baraat' from the Soron Gate area of Kasganj district, over which song gets played on the DJ.

A youth allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol during the fight, striking Akash, the bride's maternal cousin, in the chest, they said.

Family members rushed him to a hospital, which referred him to Varun Trauma Centre in Aligarh due to his critical condition, they said.

Wedding Called Off After Shooting

After the incident, the bride's family refused to proceed with the marriage, sending the wedding procession back.

Station House Officer KK Lothi said a case was registered against four people, one of them identified as Vishnu, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

Circle Officer Sankalp Deep Kushwaha said the row led to the wedding being called off.

Police Investigation Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said one of the accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining.