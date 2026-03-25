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Gorakhpur Man Killed in Family Row: Wife and Son Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 19:43 IST

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A man in Gorakhpur, India, tragically died after a violent domestic dispute with his wife and son, who have been arrested as police investigate the fatal altercation.

Key Points

  • A man in Gorakhpur died after a violent altercation with his wife and son.
  • The domestic dispute escalated, leading to a fatal assault with a wooden object.
  • Police have arrested the wife and son in connection with the man's death.
  • The incident occurred in Kanshiram Colony under Ramgarh Tal police station area.
  • Authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, focusing on the domestic dispute as the primary cause.

A man died in a violent altercation arising out of a domestic dispute in Ramgarh Tal area here, police said on Wednesday.

His wife and son have been arrested in this connection, they said.

 

According to police officials, the incident took place late on Tuesday in Kanshiram Colony under Ramgarh Tal police station area, where Ramesh Beldar had an argument with his wife Geeta and son Pankaj.

The dispute turned violent, and Ramesh was allegedly assaulted with a wooden furniture, causing serious injuries. He died shortly thereafter.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil said upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

He said the deceased's wife Geeta Beldar and son Pankaj Beldar were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Patil further said preliminary investigation suggests the case is related to a domestic dispute, though all aspects of the matter are being probed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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