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Wedding Procession Clash In UP Village Turns Deadly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 19:24 IST

A violent clash between two wedding processions in a Uttar Pradesh village resulted in one death and several injuries, prompting a police investigation and heightened security measures.

Key Points

  • A clash between two wedding processions in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in one death.
  • The violence was reportedly triggered by a stone-throwing incident during the wedding celebrations.
  • Seven people were injured in the clash, with one succumbing to injuries in hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and made arrests, with investigations ongoing to apprehend other suspects.
  • Authorities have deployed teams to maintain peace and order in the affected village.

A clash that broke out between two wedding processions, triggered by a stone hurling incident in a village here, has claimed the life of a 22-year-old and left six injured, police said on Monday.

Stone Throwing Sparks Wedding Procession Violence

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said that the incident occurred when a wedding procession had arrived in Gayghat village on Sunday night. While another wedding procession of a young man, a local, was leaving.

 

During the celebrations, an unidentified individual threw stones, which hit a woman, leading to a violent dispute between both parties, Meena said.

Police Investigation Underway After Fatal Clash

According to the police, seven people were injured and admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur, where Anil Nishad, a local, died on Monday.

Following his death, villagers began pelting stones at the residence of one of the involved parties. The police arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and brought the situation under control, the SP said.

He said that a case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

He said that some accused in the matter have been arrested while efforts are on to nab others.

Community Tensions Addressed After Wedding Incident

The SP added that both parties involved belong to the Nishad community. Teams have been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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