Faridabad Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Shootout

Faridabad police successfully apprehended a wanted criminal, Sandeep alias Chenta, following a dramatic encounter that involved gunfire and resulted in the accused sustaining a leg injury.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Faridabad police arrested Sandeep alias Chenta, a wanted criminal, after a brief encounter.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, leading to retaliatory firing and his injury.

Sandeep is accused of attempting to murder an employee at Chandila Food Hotel.

Police recovered a motorcycle and pistol from the scene of the arrest.

The accused has a prior criminal record, and further investigation is underway by Faridabad police.

Faridabad police arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Sandeep alias Chenta, following a brief encounter, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg, late on Thursday night. The accused was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Details of the Arrest and Accusations

A police spokesperson said Sandeep, a resident of Machhgar village, had allegedly attempted to murder an employee of Chandila Food Hotel in Sector 12 on Tuesday by threatening him with a pistol.

Acting on a tip off that the accused was planning to commit another crime, a Crime Branch team from Uncha village surrounded him near Fajjupur village on the Cahndpur-Atali road on Thursday night.

Evidence Recovered and Ongoing Investigation

Police said a motorcycle and pistol were recovered from the spot.

"The accused has a prior criminal record and further investigation is underway," police said.