HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Faridabad Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Shootout

Faridabad Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Shootout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 13:34 IST

x

Faridabad police successfully apprehended a wanted criminal, Sandeep alias Chenta, following a dramatic encounter that involved gunfire and resulted in the accused sustaining a leg injury.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Faridabad police arrested Sandeep alias Chenta, a wanted criminal, after a brief encounter.
  • The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, leading to retaliatory firing and his injury.
  • Sandeep is accused of attempting to murder an employee at Chandila Food Hotel.
  • Police recovered a motorcycle and pistol from the scene of the arrest.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, and further investigation is underway by Faridabad police.

Faridabad police arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Sandeep alias Chenta, following a brief encounter, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg, late on Thursday night. The accused was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

 

Details of the Arrest and Accusations

A police spokesperson said Sandeep, a resident of Machhgar village, had allegedly attempted to murder an employee of Chandila Food Hotel in Sector 12 on Tuesday by threatening him with a pistol.

Acting on a tip off that the accused was planning to commit another crime, a Crime Branch team from Uncha village surrounded him near Fajjupur village on the Cahndpur-Atali road on Thursday night.

Evidence Recovered and Ongoing Investigation

Police said a motorcycle and pistol were recovered from the spot.

"The accused has a prior criminal record and further investigation is underway," police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Suspect Nabbed After Police Encounter In Faridabad Murder Case
Suspect Nabbed After Police Encounter In Faridabad Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Brief Encounter
Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Brief Encounter
Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter In Saharanpur
Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter In Saharanpur
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
Chenu Gang Member Arrested in Delhi with Firearm
Chenu Gang Member Arrested in Delhi with Firearm

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

Watch: US Envoy Sergio Gor reveals what Trump told Modi on his last phone call9:24

Watch: US Envoy Sergio Gor reveals what Trump told Modi...

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO