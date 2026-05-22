Faridabad Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Shootout

Faridabad police successfully apprehended a wanted criminal, Sandeep alias Chenta, following a dramatic encounter that involved gunfire and resulted in the accused sustaining a leg injury.
Key Points
- Faridabad police arrested Sandeep alias Chenta, a wanted criminal, after a brief encounter.
- The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, leading to retaliatory firing and his injury.
- Sandeep is accused of attempting to murder an employee at Chandila Food Hotel.
- Police recovered a motorcycle and pistol from the scene of the arrest.
- The accused has a prior criminal record, and further investigation is underway by Faridabad police.
Faridabad police arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Sandeep alias Chenta, following a brief encounter, officials said on Friday.
According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg, late on Thursday night. The accused was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Details of the Arrest and Accusations
A police spokesperson said Sandeep, a resident of Machhgar village, had allegedly attempted to murder an employee of Chandila Food Hotel in Sector 12 on Tuesday by threatening him with a pistol.
Acting on a tip off that the accused was planning to commit another crime, a Crime Branch team from Uncha village surrounded him near Fajjupur village on the Cahndpur-Atali road on Thursday night.
Evidence Recovered and Ongoing Investigation
Police said a motorcycle and pistol were recovered from the spot.
"The accused has a prior criminal record and further investigation is underway," police said.