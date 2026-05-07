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Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Brief Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 08:00 IST

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A wanted criminal was apprehended in Delhi following a shootout with police, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Wanted criminal Sunil alias Shetty alias Deva arrested in Delhi after a police encounter.
  • The accused allegedly opened fire at the police, who retaliated in self-defence.
  • Sunil is a listed bad character with a long history of criminal activity since 1999.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and a stolen mobile phone from the suspect.
  • The arrested criminal has been named in 16 criminal cases and convicted in seven.

A wanted criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, officials said on Thursday.

They said the accused, Sunil alias Shetty alias Deva (50), was nabbed late Wednesday night near a DDA park.

 

Details of the Arrest Operation

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap to nab Sunil, who was wanted in a robbery and attempted culpable homicide case registered earlier this year, a police officer said.

"When the police team intercepted him around 10 pm on Wednesday, the accused allegedly opened fire at the personnel. In retaliatory firing carried out (by the police team) in self-defence, one bullet struck his left leg," the officer said.

Criminal History and Recovered Items

He said Sunil is a listed bad character of the Govindpuri police station and has been involved in criminal activities since 1999.

A country-made pistol and a stolen mobile phone were recovered from his possession, police said.

Sunil has been named in 16 criminal cases and convicted in seven cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act violations across Delhi, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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