Suspect Nabbed After Police Encounter In Faridabad Murder Case

A suspect in the Sachin Mehra murder case was arrested in Faridabad following a police encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Inder Tyagi, a suspect in the Sachin Mehra murder case, was arrested after a police encounter in Faridabad.

Tyagi was injured during the encounter and has been hospitalised.

The murder of Sachin Mehra involved three men who attacked him over a love affair near the Badarpur border.

Police recovered weapons from the scene of the encounter.

A suspect in a murder case was nabbed after a brief encounter with police here, an official said on Monday.

The suspect Inder Tyagi alias Pandit was injured in the encounter on Sunday night.

Details of the Faridabad Murder Case

Tyagi was wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old hospital employee Sachin Mehra near the Badarpur border last month.

Three men had attacked Mehra over a love affair, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police Action and Arrest

On a tip off that one of the accused in the murder case was in the Bhupani police station area, a police team raided the area. The suspect opened fire at the police which retaliated.

"The arrested accused is identified as Inder Tyagi alias Pandit, a resident of Moldband in Delhi. Police also recovered weapons from the scene. The accused has been hospitalised," a spokesperson of Faridabad police said.