HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter

Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 20:51 IST

A wanted criminal, Ankit Kumar, was arrested by Gurugram Police after a dramatic encounter involving gunfire, marking a significant victory in law enforcement's efforts to capture fugitives and reduce crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested Ankit Kumar, a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 reward, after a brief encounter.
  • The accused, who escaped from a Uttar Pradesh jail, opened fire on police before being apprehended.
  • Ankit Kumar was injured in the exchange of fire and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.
  • Police recovered a bike, pistol, live cartridge, and empty shells from the encounter site.
  • The arrested criminal has a history of theft, robbery, and Arms Act violations in Uttar Pradesh.

The Gurugram Police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 after a brief encounter near Pachgaon chowk, officials said on Friday. The accused had escaped from a jail in Uttar Pradesh in January.

The police said the accused opened fire on the police team and was injured in retaliation. He was admitted to a hospital. A bike, a pistol, one live cartridge and five empty shells were recovered from the spot.

 

The accused was identified as Ankit Kumar alias Gudda (24). A resident of Hazurapur in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, he was residing in Gurugram's Khoh village.

The police on Thursday night received information about the accused's presence in the area. Acting on the tip-off, police set up a barricade near Pachgaon Chowk on the road leading to Kasan village. When police signalled a motorcycle rider to stop, he dropped the vehicle and tried to flee.

The man fired at the police team while running. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a police officer. The police fired back, hitting the accused in the leg. He fell to the ground and was apprehended.

Details of the Encounter and Arrest

"A total of five rounds were fired during the encounter, including three by the accused and two by the police. The accused was lodged in the Kannauj district jail for illegal possession of weapons before his escape in January 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Criminal record shows the accused has six previous cases in Uttar Pradesh involving theft, robbery and violations of the Arms Act. We will question the accused after his discharged from the hospital, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Gujarat ATS Arrests Smuggling Suspect
Gujarat ATS Arrests Smuggling Suspect
Punjab Police Arrests Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Punjab Police Arrests Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Pak gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing; TTK owns responsibility
Pak gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing; TTK owns responsibility
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat0:42

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO