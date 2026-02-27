Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter

A wanted criminal, Ankit Kumar, was arrested by Gurugram Police after a dramatic encounter involving gunfire, marking a significant victory in law enforcement's efforts to capture fugitives and reduce crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gurugram Police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 after a brief encounter near Pachgaon chowk, officials said on Friday. The accused had escaped from a jail in Uttar Pradesh in January.

The police said the accused opened fire on the police team and was injured in retaliation. He was admitted to a hospital. A bike, a pistol, one live cartridge and five empty shells were recovered from the spot.

The accused was identified as Ankit Kumar alias Gudda (24). A resident of Hazurapur in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, he was residing in Gurugram's Khoh village.

The police on Thursday night received information about the accused's presence in the area. Acting on the tip-off, police set up a barricade near Pachgaon Chowk on the road leading to Kasan village. When police signalled a motorcycle rider to stop, he dropped the vehicle and tried to flee.

The man fired at the police team while running. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a police officer. The police fired back, hitting the accused in the leg. He fell to the ground and was apprehended.

Details of the Encounter and Arrest

"A total of five rounds were fired during the encounter, including three by the accused and two by the police. The accused was lodged in the Kannauj district jail for illegal possession of weapons before his escape in January 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Criminal record shows the accused has six previous cases in Uttar Pradesh involving theft, robbery and violations of the Arms Act. We will question the accused after his discharged from the hospital, the spokesperson added.