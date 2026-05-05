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Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter In Saharanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 13:19 IST

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A wanted criminal was apprehended in Saharanpur following a police encounter, bringing an end to his alleged crime spree and highlighting the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

Key Points

  • A wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 reward was arrested in Saharanpur after a police encounter.
  • The accused, Shahjaan, allegedly fired at police after attempting to flee a vehicle check.
  • Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring and arresting Shahjaan.
  • Shahjaan is wanted in a robbery case and faces multiple charges, including cow slaughter and Arms Act violations.
  • Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, and cash from the accused.

A criminal wanted in connection with a robbery case and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter here on Tuesday, officials said.

Details of the Saharanpur Police Encounter

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar said the Dehat Kotwali team was checking vehicles on the Devla-Sarkadi Khumar road on the night of May 4-5 when a motorcyclist tried to flee on being signalled to stop.

 

After a brief chase, the motorcycle of the accused skidded, following which he allegedly fired at the police. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg and arresting him.

Accused's Criminal History and Charges

The accused, Shahjaan, was wanted in a robbery case and has around a dozen cases against him, including cow slaughter and Arms Act charges. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol, cartridges, a stolen motorcycle and Rs 500 cash.

Legal Proceedings and Medical Attention

He has been admitted to a district hospital, and further legal action is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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