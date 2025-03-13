Wah! Holi@Taj

Holi celebrations have begun. Glimpses from Agra, Varanasi, New Delhi and Patna...

Agra

IMAGE: Holi on the roof against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varanasi

IMAGE: Muslim Mahila Foundation members smear colours on a woman ahead of Holi in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Muslim Mahila Foundation members celebrate Holi with flowers. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Delhi

IMAGE: Vidya Bal Bhawan students play Holi in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women smear colour on each other during a Holi Milan programme, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Going Home For Holi

New Delhi

IMAGE: Passengers wait in a queue outside New Delhi railway station to board their train ahead of Holi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Passengers go through the security check outside New Delhi railway station, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Patna

IMAGE: Passengers travel on an over-crowded train amid the heavy rush ahead of Holi at the Patna railway station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Passengers wait for a train at Patna railway station. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com