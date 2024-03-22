The festival of colours is finally here!

As you enjoy yourself with some rang and bhang, having fun with your family and friends, make sure you don't end up damaging your skin and hair.

Models and a designer share their Holi skin and haircare routine with Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Vijaywargi/Instagram

Aditi Vijaywargi

Model

The best advice you can give someone on Holi.

Wear a beautiful garment. Let it get stained. The amount of rang (on your clothes) is witness to the fun you have had on Holi.

Don't care about your clothes or hair. Just go with the flow and enjoy yourself.

Take as many photos as possible. You don't need to pose. Be candid and crazy. There's no need to look perfect. Flaunt your colour drenched clothes and say, 'Yes, I did have a really fun Holi!'

This is one festival where you can look absolutely imperfect.

Holi skincare tips

The first thing we do in the morning is to not have a bath. That's why you cannot go to the temple and pray.

It is usually after you play Holi that one takes a bath and offers prayers.

I apply coconut oil all over my body and hair. I sometimes also use Vaseline for my skin.

I try to use organic colours made from natural flowers as it is not damaging to the environment and the skin.

Favourite food to eat on Holi

Puri and Ker Sangri. I love it.

The Ker Sangri is not freshly made. It's prepared a day in advance.

The puri is oily and hot and had with really cold Ker Sangri.

Post Holi skincare routine

I use ubtan at home that's made from atta and milk.

I do not add turmeric in it because it causes pigmentation.

Just the combination of atta and milk is turned into a paste and it helps rub off the harsh colours.

It is really good as it removes the dead skin as well.

Go-to outfit for Holi

I prefer a white chikankari kurta and a dupatta that has a little pink, just to add a pop of colour.

Tips for an Instagram-worthy Holi picture

Ditch your sunglasses.

Be as natural and as real as possible in front of the camera.

Have fun. Candid pictures are much better than posed ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohaya/Instagram

Sohaya

Designer, Chola the Label

The best advice you can give someone on Holi

Wear a really nice, colourful scarf.

Opt for silver jewellery.

Wear rubber chappals in bold colours.

What do you like about Holi?

My parents used to love playing Holi and it's always been the day I look forward to.

I lived in a colony with lots of friends and neighbours. Holi was a time to come together and celebrate. Growing up, I played Holi in the garden.

I had a dog and even he enjoyed playing Holi.

I remember the last time I played Holi, I was pregnant.

What should one wear on Holi?

Your clothes are going to end up being coloured so opt for something that's easy to wear, something that's cool, something that you don't mind not wearing again.

The style mantra for Holi is that as long as you're comfortable and happy to get super dirty, you should be fine.

You can dye your clothes with beetroot juice, turmeric, tea or coffee.

It would be fun way to experiment.

Fashion mistakes to avoid on Holi

Don't wear clothes that are too heavy.

Wear something that's light and airy.

Lighter colours are always nice.

Oil your skin and hair to protect it from chemical colours.

What do you look forward to eating during Holi?

Can I say bhang?

Jalebi and Samosas used to be my go-to snacks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shimona Surendarnath/Instagram

Shimona Surendarnath

Model

What are your childhood memories of Holi?

I am half-south Indian and half-North Indian. I always had a lot of cousins over during Holi.

We would fill water balloons and throw them at the people who were passing by from our house that was on fourth floor in Delhi.

What's your Holi ritual?

I haven't been really able to celebrate Holi with my family since I am away because of my work.

I don't get time around this time of the year to go back home.

The one tradition we used follow was that we made Gujiyas together.

We all used to sit down -- my naani, maami and mother -- to make Gujiyas one night prior to Holi. That was my favourite tradition.

But I haven't been able to do that since the last three-four years as I started modelling. It's something I miss a lot.

This year, I am going to Pushkar to celebrate Holi with my friends.

Holi hair and skincare tips

I am a person who believes that when you want to enjoy, do it and don't worry about anything else.

I take care of my skin and hair throughout the year, but when it comes to Holi, I don't nitpick otherwise it will take the fun out of the festival.

I do oil my hair before stepping out.

I wear cotton clothes to avoid skin rashes.

I have a gentle exfoliant like avocado, cocoa or caffeine/coffee that I mix with water and gently rub over my body before a shower.

Tips for a Holi picture on Instagram

I am the kind of person who forgets my phone when I am playing with colours.

My pictures are usually clicked by friends and sent to me.

I like to capture candid moments and not pose.

Which song would you include to your Holi playlist?

Hori Khele Raghuveera. I have always danced to it over the years.