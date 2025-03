Ready to splash in Bollywood's brand of colours with Sukanya Verma's Holi special quiz?

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The festival of hues is coming.

Ready to splash in Bollywood's brand of colours with our Holi special quiz?

All you have to do is answer these questions below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com