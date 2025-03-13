HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Tough Holi Quiz

By SEEMA PANT
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 13, 2025 10:09 IST

Holi hai bhai, Holi hai. Find out how much you know about the Festival of Colours with our special quiz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saikat Ghosh/Pexels

Everyone knows the story of Holika and Prahlad.

You must have also heard of the mischievous Lathmar Holi, where women playfully chase men away with lathis (sticks).

But how much do you really know about the vibrant traditions, deities and celebrations that make Holi so special?

Find out, then challenge your friends and family to see who knows the most about Holi.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

Feature Production: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

SEEMA PANT / Rediff.com
