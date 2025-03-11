Lathmar Holi Marks Start Of Mathura's Colorful Celebrations

Traditional Lathmar Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

With just days left for the Festival of Colours, markets are abuzz with people shopping for gulal and abeer, as well as pichkaris, the traditional water guns used to splash coloured water, ANI reports.

Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets likegujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up their festive essentials.

Meanwhile, traditional Lathmar Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

IMAGE: Veiled Hindu women playfully beat men with bamboo sticks as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, March 9, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People watch as men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in Nandgaon, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Girls take cover as boys spray coloured water on them during Holi in Nandgaon. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Women run for cover as boys spray coloured water on them in Nandgaon. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees take part in Holi at a temple in Nandgaon, March 9, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana.

It is believed that Lord Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

This tradition continues today as women from Barsana visit Nandagaon to engage in a mock battle with men wielding shields for protection.

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle.

The air resonated with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe! Radhe!' as participants drenched each other in gulal (colored powder).

Following Lathmar Holi in Nandagaon, the celebrations will continue in Barsana, where men from Nandagaon will visit to partake in the joyous tradition.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com