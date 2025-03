IMAGE: Passengers in large numbers throng a station in Patna, here and below, to board trains for their native places ahead of Holi. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People buy pichkaris from a shop in Nagpur ahead of Holi.

IMAGE: People buy Holi colours from a shop.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com