Rediff.com  » News » Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction

Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction

By Rediff News Bureau
July 26, 2022 14:27 IST
The Russians destroy the Central House of Culture in Ukraine.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: Vladimir, 93, stands in front of the Central House of Culture, which was destroyed by a Russian strike in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer passes Ukrainian clothes retrieved from the House of Culture. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters remove debris to find bodies of people at the Central House of Culture. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A piano is seen at the destroyed Central House of Culture. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An armoured convoy of Russian troops the Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a building damaged by a Russian strike in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the norms of war, sits inside a cage during a court hearing in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
