News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine, Museum Of War

Ukraine, Museum Of War

By Rediff News Bureau
July 25, 2022 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Clearing the fields of explosives, getting back to work amidst the ruins, the Ukrainians refuse to bow down to the relentless Russian assault...

 

IMAGE: Sappers of Ukraine's State Emergency Service load onto a truck a part of a missile found in a wheat field in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: State Emergency Service staff inspect a wheat field for explosive devices in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A street vendor sells fruit in front of a destroyed market near a railway station in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Municipal workers clean a street in front of the market. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Valerii walks in his garden near a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Velyka Dymerka in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?
How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?
A Mother And Wife Weep For A Life Lost
A Mother And Wife Weep For A Life Lost
Prez Murmu's 1st address: My election proves that...
Prez Murmu's 1st address: My election proves that...
'Grateful to be alive, I want to work'
'Grateful to be alive, I want to work'
PIX: Duplantis creates history with gold medal
PIX: Duplantis creates history with gold medal
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

Mr Putin, Ukrainians Are Not Giving Up

Mr Putin, Ukrainians Are Not Giving Up

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances