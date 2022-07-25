Ukraine, Museum Of War

Clearing the fields of explosives, getting back to work amidst the ruins, the Ukrainians refuse to bow down to the relentless Russian assault...

IMAGE: Sappers of Ukraine's State Emergency Service load onto a truck a part of a missile found in a wheat field in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: State Emergency Service staff inspect a wheat field for explosive devices in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A street vendor sells fruit in front of a destroyed market near a railway station in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Municipal workers clean a street in front of the market. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Valerii walks in his garden near a destroyed Russian tank in the village of Velyka Dymerka in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

