Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine

Russian attacks have intensified across Ukraine in recent days.

Glimpses of the latest from Ukraine:

IMAGE: Firefighters work at a scene after a shelling in Odesa. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building after a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A house destroyed by a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Odesa. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Zinaida Klimova, 85, reacts after her building was damaged by a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer helps an elderly woman leave her flat in the residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A shell seen in a wheat field in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com